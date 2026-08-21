Broadcom seeks over $60B financing for AI chip deal
Business
Broadcom is in talks to borrow more than $60 billion to finance an AI chip deal that would benefit Anthropic and other companies.
The plan includes different types of loans and could total as much as $100 billion, a massive push to keep up with the rising demand for smarter tech.
Broadcom backs Anthropic 20GW goal
Broadcom helps big names like Alphabet and Meta design custom chips, and has chip supply deals with Anthropic and OpenAI, so they're not just relying on NVIDIA.
In June, Broadcom teamed up with investors to boost Anthropic's computing power, with the partnership aiming for more than 20 gigawatts by 2028.
This huge financing move shows how fast the race for better AI hardware is heating up.