Brockman: Elon Musk sought $80B for Mars with OpenAI control
Business
Elon Musk once said he needed $80 billion to help fund a Mars colony, according to new testimony in their ongoing legal battle.
OpenAI's president, Greg Brockman, shared that back in 2017, Musk said he needed the money, but only if he got full control of the company.
Musk sues OpenAI for $150B
Brockman also described a tense meeting where Musk got frustrated over equity talks and paused his funding until things were sorted out.
Now, Musk is suing OpenAI for turning for-profit in 2019, saying it abandoned its nonprofit roots: he wants $150 billion and key leaders removed.
Meanwhile, OpenAI plans to spend $50 billion this year and is eyeing a huge IPO, while SpaceX could go public if its Mars plans take off.