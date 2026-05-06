Brockman: Elon Musk sought $80B for Mars with OpenAI control

Musk sues OpenAI for $150B

Brockman also described a tense meeting where Musk got frustrated over equity talks and paused his funding until things were sorted out.

Now, Musk is suing OpenAI for turning for-profit in 2019, saying it abandoned its nonprofit roots: he wants $150 billion and key leaders removed.

Meanwhile, OpenAI plans to spend $50 billion this year and is eyeing a huge IPO, while SpaceX could go public if its Mars plans take off.