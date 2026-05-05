Brockman reveals nearly $30 billion OpenAI stake amid Musk lawsuit
Greg Brockman, OpenAI's co-founder, just shared in court that his stake in the company is worth almost $30 billion.
This all came out because Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, claiming the company shifted from a nonprofit to a for-profit and lost sight of its original mission to keep AI safe.
Musk seeks $150B, oust Brockman Altman
Musk wants $150 billion in damages and hopes to remove both Brockman and CEO Sam Altman from their roles.
He argues that financial ties, like Brockman's investments in startups Cerebras, which OpenAI has discussed buying chips from, and Helion Energy, which is looking to work with OpenAI, show leaders are more focused on making money than protecting AI safety.
Brockman pushed back on the loyalty framing, saying, "I don't know I would say it quite like that."