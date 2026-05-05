Brockman reveals nearly $30 billion OpenAI stake amid Musk lawsuit

Musk seeks $150B, oust Brockman Altman

Musk wants $150 billion in damages and hopes to remove both Brockman and CEO Sam Altman from their roles.

He argues that financial ties, like Brockman's investments in startups Cerebras, which OpenAI has discussed buying chips from, and Helion Energy, which is looking to work with OpenAI, show leaders are more focused on making money than protecting AI safety.

Brockman pushed back on the loyalty framing, saying, "I don't know I would say it quite like that."