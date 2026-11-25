Brookfield and Macquarie seek 20-30% Lightstorm stake valued $200 million-$300 million
Big global investors Brookfield and Macquarie are looking to buy a 20% to 30% stake in Lightstorm, the digital infrastructure and connectivity platform backed by I Squared Capital.
The deal could be worth $200 million to $300 million, with UBS advising.
If all goes smoothly, the agreement should wrap up by March 2027.
Lightstorm expects $70 million-$80 million EBITDA
Lightstorm runs on an asset-light model (basically, they lease their network instead of owning everything), which helps them scale fast.
They're expecting Lightstorm's EBITDA to have grown to around $70 million to $80 million from approximately $50 million, possibly pushing the company's value up to $1.5 billion.
With fresh investment, Lightstorm plans to boost its fiber networks for India's booming data center scene and is even eyeing an IPO in the next 18 to 24 months.
Non-binding offers are coming in next month, showing just how hot India's digital infrastructure market is right now.