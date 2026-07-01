Brookfield doubles down on India renewables as AI grows
Brookfield Asset Management is doubling down on India's renewable energy scene, thanks to the country's rapid AI growth.
With data centers in India set to use a big chunk of global AI services, there is a huge need for reliable clean power.
As Nawal Saini from Brookfield puts it, powering just one major AI data center could mean building up to nine times more renewable capacity for backup.
Brookfield expands India's battery storage
Already managing $32 billion in Indian assets and more than 45 gigawatts of green projects, Brookfield is expanding battery storage to keep the lights on when renewables dip (storage demand could hit 336.7 gigawatt-hours by 2035).
The company has also backed Clean Max, which gets nearly half of its revenue from AI giants like Meta.
Plus, Brookfield is investing in green ammonia projects to help India cut fertilizer imports and boost exports, all part of making India's tech future greener.