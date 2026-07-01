Brookfield doubles down on India renewables as AI grows

Brookfield expands India's battery storage

Already managing $32 billion in Indian assets and more than 45 gigawatts of green projects, Brookfield is expanding battery storage to keep the lights on when renewables dip (storage demand could hit 336.7 gigawatt-hours by 2035).

The company has also backed Clean Max, which gets nearly half of its revenue from AI giants like Meta.

Plus, Brookfield is investing in green ammonia projects to help India cut fertilizer imports and boost exports, all part of making India's tech future greener.