Brookfield launches $600 million Lumara platform to accelerate India's clean energy
Business
Brookfield just rolled out Lumara, an approximately $600 million renewable energy platform in India.
With more than 6 gigawatts of solar, wind, and battery storage projects lined up, Lumara is here to speed up clean energy development and tackle common hurdles like slow approvals and grid delays.
Nawal Saini says Lumara aids decarbonization
According to Nawal Saini from Brookfield, Lumara is all about helping both the government and companies reach their decarbonization targets.
India is aiming for 500 gigawatts of renewables by 2030, and Brookfield, which has already invested more than $32 billion in the country, is doubling down with this new platform.