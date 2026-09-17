Brookfield to invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures
Business
Brookfield is putting up to $600 million into India's ACME Cleantech Ventures to help ramp up green ammonia and green methanol projects in India and Oman.
The goal? To push cleaner fuels and help industries cut down on emissions, a big step as the world moves toward greener energy.
ACME Cleantech to accelerate green projects
With this funding, ACME can fast-track its green energy projects and meet growing demand both in India and globally.
They have already teamed up with big names like Yara International, IHI Corporation, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.
Plus, this fits right in with Brookfield's huge renewable energy presence (think about 50 gigawatts of wind and solar power), helping make low-carbon fuel solutions more mainstream.