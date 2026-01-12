BrowserStack is buying back $125 million in shares—here's why it matters

Why should you care?

This is BrowserStack's third big buyback—totaling $275 million so far—and it is notable for an Indian tech company to reward employees at this scale, as only a few have done so in recent years.

The company has grown fast: from being bootstrapped until 2018 to now aiming for over $300 million in revenue by 2026.

Plus, they've expanded their toolkit from five to 21 products and snapped up startups like Requestly and Bird Eats Bug along the way.