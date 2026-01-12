BrowserStack is buying back $125 million in shares—here's why it matters
BrowserStack, the software testing platform you might have heard about, just announced a $125 million share buyback for employees and early investors like Accel.
Funded entirely from its own profits, this move means about 500 staff will get to cash out some of their stock options, while early backers also see a return.
Why should you care?
This is BrowserStack's third big buyback—totaling $275 million so far—and it is notable for an Indian tech company to reward employees at this scale, as only a few have done so in recent years.
The company has grown fast: from being bootstrapped until 2018 to now aiming for over $300 million in revenue by 2026.
Plus, they've expanded their toolkit from five to 21 products and snapped up startups like Requestly and Bird Eats Bug along the way.