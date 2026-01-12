Infosys could lose $150 million as Daimler looks elsewhere

Why does this matter?

Daimler is a top client for Infosys, so losing this portion of the Daimler contract would sting—it's about 0.7% of Infosys's annual revenue.

Plus, it highlights a bigger trend: big companies like Daimler are starting to bring more IT work in-house or look for new partners.

Even with these challenges, Infosys expects some growth next year, but the shakeup shows how quickly things can change in the tech outsourcing world.