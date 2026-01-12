Next Article
Infosys could lose $150 million as Daimler looks elsewhere
Business
Infosys, one of India's biggest IT companies, might lose up to $150 million a year as Daimler seeks a new vendor for its workplace tech needs.
This risk comes amid delays and billing issues under their $3.2 billion contract—covering everything from laptops and iPhone cases to Microsoft 365 subscriptions.
Why does this matter?
Daimler is a top client for Infosys, so losing this portion of the Daimler contract would sting—it's about 0.7% of Infosys's annual revenue.
Plus, it highlights a bigger trend: big companies like Daimler are starting to bring more IT work in-house or look for new partners.
Even with these challenges, Infosys expects some growth next year, but the shakeup shows how quickly things can change in the tech outsourcing world.