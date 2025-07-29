Bryan Johnson, who spends $2 million/year to look young, is quitting
Bryan Johnson, the guy famous for his intense anti-aging routines, is thinking about shutting down or selling his supplement company, Blueprint.
He's been honest about the struggle—calling it a "pain-in-the-ass company" that's just too hard to run and scale without burning out.
Johnson's supplement company is a 'pain-in-the-ass' to run
Blueprint sells pricey supplements based on Johnson's personal health experiments, but even as the business hovers near break-even, he says running it isn't worth it anymore.
He expressed that the company has become a "pain-in-the-a** company," explaining that it's started to hurt how people see him in philosophy and ethics—areas he actually cares about most.
Shift in focus for Johnson
Johnson now wants to focus on his "Don't Die" philosophy—a mix of science, ethics, and spirituality aimed at living longer.
Instead of selling products, he's shifting toward sharing ideas about radical life extension with a bigger purpose in mind.