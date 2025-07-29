Next Article
Swiggy's workforce grows by 2,000 in FY25
Swiggy just added about 2,000 new employees in FY25, bringing its total team to 7,431.
Most of this hiring came from Instamart's big push into nearly 100 new cities—a major leap from last year's headcount of 5,406.
Revenue up by 35% to ₹15,227 crore
Even with a bigger team and higher employee costs (up 26.6%), Swiggy's revenue shot up by 35% to ₹15,227 crore.
Net losses also grew to ₹3,117 crore, but Instamart is showing real promise—orders jumped from 175 million to 285 million and monthly users hit 7.1 million.
Swiggy now plans to focus less on fast expansion and more on making its operations smoother and more efficient.