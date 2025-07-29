Swiggy's workforce grows by 2,000 in FY25

Revenue up by 35% to ₹15,227 crore

Even with a bigger team and higher employee costs (up 26.6%), Swiggy's revenue shot up by 35% to ₹15,227 crore.

Net losses also grew to ₹3,117 crore, but Instamart is showing real promise—orders jumped from 175 million to 285 million and monthly users hit 7.1 million.

Swiggy now plans to focus less on fast expansion and more on making its operations smoother and more efficient.