Lenskart plans ₹8,000 crore IPO—here's what it means
Lenskart is gearing up for a massive IPO, aiming to raise up to ₹8,000 crore.
The offer includes ₹2,150 crore in fresh shares and a big sell-off by early investors like SoftBank and Schroders Capital.
It's one of the biggest moves yet for the eyewear giant.
Lenskart's journey so far
Started in 2008, Lenskart sells glasses and contacts both online and through 2,700+ stores (most in India).
They've hit over 100 million app downloads and see customers coming back—a lot—with a 98% repeat order rate.
Their tech game is strong too: think AI-powered fulfillment and robotic lens labs.
In FY25, they pulled in ₹6,652 crore revenue (up 22% from last year) and turned profitable with ₹297 crore net profit.
What's next for the eyewear giant?
Money from the IPO will help open new stores by FY29, upgrade tech, pay lease deposits, and boost marketing.
Lenskart also signed a ₹1,500 crore deal with Telangana for a new lens facility.
CEO Peyush Bansal will get an annual salary of ₹6 crore starting April 2025.
Big banks like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley are managing the show.