Lenskart plans ₹8,000 crore IPO—here's what it means

Lenskart's journey so far

Started in 2008, Lenskart sells glasses and contacts both online and through 2,700+ stores (most in India).

They've hit over 100 million app downloads and see customers coming back—a lot—with a 98% repeat order rate.

Their tech game is strong too: think AI-powered fulfillment and robotic lens labs.

In FY25, they pulled in ₹6,652 crore revenue (up 22% from last year) and turned profitable with ₹297 crore net profit.