BSE advance decline ratio slips to 0.89 in October
Business
Indian stock markets just had their roughest month in a while; more companies' shares dropped than gained, with the BSE advance-decline ratio slipping to 0.89 in October.
Even though the Nifty 50 managed a small bounce (up nearly 2% this month), it's still down 13% for the year, so things are feeling shaky.
Foreign investors pull $31B from India
Global tensions, especially the West Asia conflict, have pushed oil prices higher and spooked foreign investors, leading to $31 billion being pulled out of Indian markets this year.
Even with solid profit growth (356 companies up 27% last quarter), high US bond yields and big IPOs like Jio Platforms have made cash tighter.
Experts say a real recovery will depend on steady earnings and keeping valuations in check.