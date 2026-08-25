BSE and NSE open on Raksha Bandhan August 28 2026
Business
If you were hoping for a market break on Raksha Bandhan (August 28, 2026), no luck.
Both BSE and NSE are running as usual. All trading segments, from equities to currency, and even commodities on MCX, will be active.
So, if you're planning any trades that Friday, it's business as usual.
NSE announces 16 trading holidays 2026
For 2026, NSE has lined up 16 official trading holidays (besides weekends).
Big days off include Republic Day (January 26), Holi (March 3), Good Friday (April 3), and Christmas (December 25).
Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on a Sunday this year but will feature the special Muhurat Trading session.
Full closures are set for Diwali-Balipratipada (November 10) and Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (November 24).