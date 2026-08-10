BSE Index Services launches BSE REITs Index tracking Indian REITs
Business
BSE Index Services launched the BSE REITs Index, a fresh way to keep tabs on how listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) in India are doing.
Launched on August 7, 2026, this index covers six REITs and gets updated twice a year, making it easier for anyone curious about real estate investing to see what's happening in one place.
BSE REITs index up 18.54%
Embassy Office Parks REIT tops the list with the biggest share in the index, followed by Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Nexus Select Trust.
The cool part? The index has shown solid returns, up 18.54% over the past year, highlighting how REITs allow investors to participate in real estate through listed units rather than directly owning property.