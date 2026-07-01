BSE launches India's 1st REIT and commercial real estate index
Business
BSE just rolled out India's very first index focused on REITs and commercial real estate.
This new benchmark tracks companies making money from things like office buildings and shopping centers, making it easier for people to invest in these income-generating assets through ETFs or index funds.
BSE index base 1,000 updated semiannually
The index starts at a base value of 1,000 (from September 2022) and gets updated twice a year.
To keep things balanced, no single company can make up more than 20% of the index.
According to Ashutosh Singh, MD & CEO of BSE Index Services, this move is all about giving investors better access to India's growing real estate market and meeting the rising demand for steady returns from commercial properties.