BSE launches India's 1st REIT and commercial real estate index

BSE index base 1,000 updated semiannually

The index starts at a base value of 1,000 (from September 2022) and gets updated twice a year.

To keep things balanced, no single company can make up more than 20% of the index.

According to Ashutosh Singh, MD & CEO of BSE Index Services, this move is all about giving investors better access to India's growing real estate market and meeting the rising demand for steady returns from commercial properties.