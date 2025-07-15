Next Article
BSE Limited shares experience 2.15% increase
BSE Limited's shares climbed 2.15% on Tuesday, hitting ₹2,513.70 by midday.
The boost comes as investors react to BSE's strong financial performance and its 150th anniversary celebration, which includes a final dividend of ₹18 per share and a special ₹5 per share payout.
The stock has already gained over 21% in the past three months.
BSE's revenue has soared from ₹501 crore in 2021 to an estimated ₹3,212 crore this year, with profits also way up.
To keep the good vibes going, BSE announced a 2:1 bonus issue—meaning shareholders get two extra shares for every one they own—set for May 23, 2025.
It's another sign that BSE is serious about rewarding its loyal investors.