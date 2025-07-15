BSE Limited shares experience 2.15% increase

BSE's revenue has soared from ₹501 crore in 2021

BSE's revenue has soared from ₹501 crore in 2021 to an estimated ₹3,212 crore this year, with profits also way up.

To keep the good vibes going, BSE announced a 2:1 bonus issue—meaning shareholders get two extra shares for every one they own—set for May 23, 2025.

It's another sign that BSE is serious about rewarding its loyal investors.