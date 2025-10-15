BSE, NSE announce Diwali muhurat trading on October 21

Trading hours and breaks

Breaking from tradition, the session will happen in the afternoon: pre-open from 1:30pm to 1:45pm main trading from 1:45pm to 2:45pm and post-close tweaks until 2:55pm.

Regular trading will be paused on both Diwali Laxmi Pujan and the next day for Balipratipada.

This annual event, started by BSE in 1957, is all about new beginnings and a little financial optimism for the year ahead.