BSE, NSE announce Diwali muhurat trading on October 21
Business
This Diwali, the BSE and NSE are hosting their special muhurat trading session on October 21, 2025.
It's a big deal for investors—seen as a lucky time to trade and a way to kick off the new financial year in the Hindu calendar.
Trading hours and breaks
Breaking from tradition, the session will happen in the afternoon: pre-open from 1:30pm to 1:45pm main trading from 1:45pm to 2:45pm and post-close tweaks until 2:55pm.
Regular trading will be paused on both Diwali Laxmi Pujan and the next day for Balipratipada.
This annual event, started by BSE in 1957, is all about new beginnings and a little financial optimism for the year ahead.