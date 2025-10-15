Canara HSBC Life IPO oversubscribed 2.29 times: What to know

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a joint venture between Canara Bank, HSBC, and Punjab National Bank. They offer a mix of life insurance products—think term plans, ULIPs, and retirement solutions—using their parent banks' big branch networks to reach customers.

IPO allotment results expected on October 16

The IPO price was set at ₹100-106 per share. Shares are likely to hit the NSE and BSE on October 17, 2025.

If you applied, you can check your allotment status on KFin Technologies, NSE, or BSE websites using your application number or PAN.

Shares should land in demat accounts by October 16, 2025.