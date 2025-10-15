Canara HSBC Life IPO oversubscribed 2.29 times: What to know
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO just closed with strong demand—it was oversubscribed 2.29 times, and institutional investors went all in with a huge 705% oversubscription.
Allotment results are expected by October 15, 2025.
Who are the promoters of Canara HSBC Life Insurance?
Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a joint venture between Canara Bank, HSBC, and Punjab National Bank.
They offer a mix of life insurance products—think term plans, ULIPs, and retirement solutions—using their parent banks' big branch networks to reach customers.
IPO allotment results expected on October 16
The IPO price was set at ₹100-106 per share. Shares are likely to hit the NSE and BSE on October 17, 2025.
If you applied, you can check your allotment status on KFin Technologies, NSE, or BSE websites using your application number or PAN.
Shares should land in demat accounts by October 16, 2025.