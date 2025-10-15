Paytm shifts offline payments biz to new arm

Last fiscal, offline business brought in ₹2,580 crore

This isn't just a paperwork shuffle: Paytm's offline business brought in ₹2,580 crore in the financial year 2024-25—almost half its revenue.

The move keeps things running as usual for merchants and users, with no change in who owns or controls the business.

It's all about staying in line with RBI's latest playbook and making sure Paytm's payment services stay seamless.