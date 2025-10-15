Next Article
Paytm shifts offline payments biz to new arm
Business
Paytm is moving its offline merchant payments business—think QR codes, soundboxes, and card machines—to its fully-owned arm, Paytm Payments Services (PPSL).
This change follows new RBI rules regarding payment aggregators.
Paytm's board gave the green light on October 15, and if all goes smoothly, the switch wraps up by December 31.
Last fiscal, offline business brought in ₹2,580 crore
This isn't just a paperwork shuffle: Paytm's offline business brought in ₹2,580 crore in the financial year 2024-25—almost half its revenue.
The move keeps things running as usual for merchants and users, with no change in who owns or controls the business.
It's all about staying in line with RBI's latest playbook and making sure Paytm's payment services stay seamless.