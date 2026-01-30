BSE, NSE to trade on Sunday for 1st time since 1999

Sunday trading means investors and traders won't have to wait till Monday to respond to budget changes—like tweaks in GST or duties that could shake up sectors from manufacturing to FMCG. This real-time reaction is intended to ensure smooth price discovery.

Key things to remember

All usual market segments will run their regular hours: block deals kick off at 8:45am pre-open starts at 9:00am and normal trading goes from 9:15am to 3:30pm.

Just a heads-up—if you buy stocks on Friday (Jan 30), you can't sell them on Sunday due to settlement rules; trades done on Sunday will settle on Monday as usual.