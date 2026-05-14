BSE stock hits record ₹4,032 after standout January-March 2026 results
Business
BSE's stock just hit an all-time high of ₹4,032 per share on Wednesday after jumping 3% on Wednesday.
It's been on a roll lately (up 18% this past month) thanks to standout earnings for the January-March 2026 quarter.
The company posted a huge 61.3% profit growth compared to last year, bringing in ₹797.3 crore.
Revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,564 cr
Revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,564 crore from ₹847 crore year over year.
BSE is also rewarding shareholders with a ₹10 dividend per share (face value: ₹2).
If you own shares by July 10, expect your payout by September 17 after taxes.