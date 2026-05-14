BSE stock hits record ₹4,032 after standout January-March 2026 results Business May 14, 2026

BSE's stock just hit an all-time high of ₹4,032 per share on Wednesday after jumping 3% on Wednesday.

It's been on a roll lately (up 18% this past month) thanks to standout earnings for the January-March 2026 quarter.

The company posted a huge 61.3% profit growth compared to last year, bringing in ₹797.3 crore.