BSE to replace Wipro on Nifty 50 from September 30
Business
Big shake-up coming to the Nifty 50: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will step in for Wipro on the index starting September 30, after NSE's latest review.
This move reflects how market rankings can shift pretty quickly, even for big names.
BSE free-float ₹1,40,879 cr outpaced Wipro
BSE made the cut because its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at ₹1,40,879 crore, far outpacing Wipro's ₹55,930 crore.
NSE rules say you need at least 1.5 times the smallest current member's value to join the club.
TVS Motor and Divi's Labs didn't meet all criteria, so they're staying out for now.
Also, companies like Hitachi Energy India and Vodafone Idea are joining the Nifty 100 as part of a broader reshuffle across several indices.