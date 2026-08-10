BSE to replace Wipro on Nifty 50 from September 30

BSE made the cut because its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at ₹1,40,879 crore, far outpacing Wipro's ₹55,930 crore.

NSE rules say you need at least 1.5 times the smallest current member's value to join the club.

TVS Motor and Divi's Labs didn't meet all criteria, so they're staying out for now.

Also, companies like Hitachi Energy India and Vodafone Idea are joining the Nifty 100 as part of a broader reshuffle across several indices.