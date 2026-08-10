BSNL and Vodafone Idea discuss expanded tower sharing and technology
BSNL and Vodafone Idea are in active discussions to let Vodafone Idea use more of BSNL's towers for 4G and 5G services across India.
They are also looking at teaming up on technology like AI, cloud computing, IoT, and enterprise services.
With the government owning nearly half of Vodafone Idea, sharing infrastructure just makes sense (could mean better service for everyone).
Lawmakers back BSNL Vodafone Idea collaboration
So far, BSNL has leased out 1,441 towers to Vodafone Idea and plans to add more.
The two companies have roaming deals in Delhi and Mumbai, and they have started sharing fiber networks under BharatNet.
A test run even linked nine Vodafone Idea stations directly to BharatNet.
Lawmakers say deeper collaboration could save money, avoid duplicate work, and speed up India's 5G rollout, a win-win as both companies try to stay competitive.