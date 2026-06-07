Why Karnataka HC has fined BSNL over ₹55L

Insurance dispute

Court rejects BSNL's argument

BSNL argued that the co-operative bank had already recovered a significant amount through insurance claims and other recoveries, so no further compensation should be given. However, the court dismissed this argument. It said it would be "deeply unjust" to let BSNL escape liability because of the bank's prudent insurance measures. The court added that compensation received from an insurer does not absolve one from negligence-related liabilities.