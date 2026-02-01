BSNL gets ₹30,188 crore in Union Budget 2026-27
Business
BSNL is getting a huge ₹28,473 crore equity infusion in the 2026-27 Union Budget—a jump of more than 314% over the revised allocation of ₹6,885 crore in FY25-26.
With extra support for things like employee retirement and network upgrades, total funding now hits ₹30,188 crore.
Funds to help BSNL expand its network and improve connectivity
This big cash boost means BSNL plans to roll out around 20,000-23,000 more 4G sites (on top of nearly 1 lakh already live) and includes funds for the rural broadband project BharatNet.
The government's bet is that all this investment will help strengthen BSNL's financial position, make internet access more reliable—especially outside cities—and push Indian tech forward instead of relying on imports.