BSNL gets ₹30,188 crore in Union Budget 2026-27

Funds to help BSNL expand its network and improve connectivity

This big cash boost means BSNL plans to roll out around 20,000-23,000 more 4G sites (on top of nearly 1 lakh already live) and includes funds for the rural broadband project BharatNet.

The government's bet is that all this investment will help strengthen BSNL's financial position, make internet access more reliable—especially outside cities—and push Indian tech forward instead of relying on imports.