BSNL plans ₹77,000cr 5 year investment for 2L 4G sites
Business
BSNL is going all in with a ₹77,000 crore investment over the next five years to boost its network: think 2 lakh new 4G sites and rolling out 5G in busy areas.
The aim? Cover almost all of India (up to 98%) and finally break even by FY29.
But money is still tight: BSNL's losses grew to ₹4,738 crore in FY26, and revenue is rising slowly.
BSNL Vodafone Idea discuss tower, fiber
To save cash, BSNL is talking with Vodafone Idea about sharing towers and fiber.
A parliamentary panel wants BSNL to focus on cost control and high-earning services like enterprise services.
They suggested pausing big spending until these partnerships are sorted out, but the Department of Telecommunications is not keen on hitting pause, saying it could slow down much-needed upgrades.