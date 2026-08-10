BSNL plans ₹77,000cr 5 year investment for 2L 4G sites

BSNL is going all in with a ₹77,000 crore investment over the next five years to boost its network: think 2 lakh new 4G sites and rolling out 5G in busy areas.

The aim? Cover almost all of India (up to 98%) and finally break even by FY29.

But money is still tight: BSNL's losses grew to ₹4,738 crore in FY26, and revenue is rising slowly.