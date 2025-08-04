BSNL's Re 1 Freedom offer: Unlimited calls, SMS, data

How to get the offer

This offer is only for new users and can be activated at any BSNL retailer or Common Service Center—existing customers can't grab it.

After you hit your daily data cap, speeds slow down to 40kbps.

With rivals like Jio and Airtel starting at ₹349, BSNL's chairman A Robert J. Ravi says this is their strategy to highlight tech progress and reach more people, especially in rural India.