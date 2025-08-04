Next Article
BSNL's Re 1 Freedom offer: Unlimited calls, SMS, data
BSNL just launched its Re 1 Freedom Offer for anyone signing up fresh.
For a single rupee, you get unlimited calls, 2GB of 4G data every day, and 100 SMS daily—valid until August 31, 2025.
It's BSNL's way of showing off their new Atmanirbhar Bharat-built 4G network.
How to get the offer
This offer is only for new users and can be activated at any BSNL retailer or Common Service Center—existing customers can't grab it.
After you hit your daily data cap, speeds slow down to 40kbps.
With rivals like Jio and Airtel starting at ₹349, BSNL's chairman A Robert J. Ravi says this is their strategy to highlight tech progress and reach more people, especially in rural India.