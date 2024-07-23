In short Simplifying... In short NPS Vatsalya is a new plan that allows parents to start retirement savings for their children.

The plan offers two types of accounts: Tier I, a primary pension account with withdrawal limits, and Tier II, a voluntary savings account with more liquidity.

Once the child becomes an adult, the account can be smoothly transitioned into a regular NPS account, facilitating a shift from childhood savings to adult retirement planning.

Contributions are tax-deductible, and upon retirement, part of the savings can be used to buy an annuity for a steady income.

NPS Vatsalya scheme promotes long-term savings

Budget 2024: What's NPS Vatsalya, plan by parents for children

What's the story In her Union Budget announcement on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the NPS Vatsalya scheme, which is a new initiative aimed at promoting long-term savings for minors. The scheme allows parents and guardians to invest on behalf of their children. The NPS Vatsalya is essentially a variant of the existing National Pension System (NPS), specifically tailored to cater to younger individuals.

Encouraging early savings for minors

Contributions toward retirement savings can be made into these accounts. Once the child reaches adulthood, the account can be converted into a regular NPS account, ensuring a seamless transition from childhood savings to adult retirement planning. "A solution will be evolved which addresses the relevant issues while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect the common citizens," the minister further informed.

Tier I and Tier II accounts

According to CNBC-TV18, NPS provides two types of accounts. Tier I is the principal pension account with withdrawal limits, whereas Tier II is a voluntary savings account with greater liquidity. Contributions to the NPS are tax-deductible under Section 80C, with an extra deduction of up to ₹50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B). However, subscribers can choose an annuity. Upon retirement, a portion of the corpus can be used to purchase an annuity, which will provide a steady income stream.