Budget 2026-27 aims to supercharge India's medical tourism Business Jan 30, 2026

India's medical tourism scene is getting a big push in the upcoming Union Budget.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, 1,31,856 foreign tourists visited India for medical purposes up to April 2025 (about 4.1% of arrivals).

Industry players are calling on the government to scale the "Heal in India" initiative to build on these gains.

People are coming for quality care at affordable prices, putting India on the global healthcare map.