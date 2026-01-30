Budget 2026-27 aims to supercharge India's medical tourism
India's medical tourism scene is getting a big push in the upcoming Union Budget.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, 1,31,856 foreign tourists visited India for medical purposes up to April 2025 (about 4.1% of arrivals).
Industry players are calling on the government to scale the "Heal in India" initiative to build on these gains.
People are coming for quality care at affordable prices, putting India on the global healthcare map.
What experts want from this budget
Industry voices are hoping this budget makes it easier for more people to come here for treatment—think faster medical visas and better hospitals in smaller cities.
There's also a call to invest in digital health, AI-powered care, and stronger support for local medical manufacturing.
Tackling lifestyle diseases is another big priority, especially since they cause most deaths in Southeast Asia.