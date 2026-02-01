Budget 2026-27: Disinvestment target set at ₹80,000 crore

Why disinvestment is important for the government

Disinvestment helps the government raise money without raising taxes and is crucial for funding big projects like new infrastructure and green initiatives.

But with revenue from these sales dropping sharply—from nearly ₹85,000 crore in FY19 to ₹8,800 crore so far in financial year 2026 (as of February 2026)—the pressure is on.

If targets keep getting missed, it could impact everything from debt payments (which absorb roughly 37% of revenue receipts) to future investment in things that matter to young people: jobs, tech upgrades, and sustainable growth.