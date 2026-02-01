Budget 2026: Centre to help India build its own construction
The Union Budget 2026-27 just rolled out a fresh push for local manufacturing: a ₹200 crore scheme to help India build its own high-tech construction equipment.
From lifts and tunnel-boring machines to fire-fighting tools, the new CIE scheme is all about making sure big infrastructure projects—like metros and mountain roads—can rely on homegrown tech instead of imports.
Upgrading India's manufacturing game
This move isn't just about saving money on imports—it's also about giving India's manufacturing sector a serious upgrade.
The plan includes setting up Hi-Tech Tool Rooms with public sector partners, so Indian companies can design and test precision parts right here at lower costs.
It's a step toward closing the gap with global players and making "Made in India" mean business in the world of heavy machinery.