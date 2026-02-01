Budget 2026: Eco-friendly mountain trails, turtle-watching spots to boost tourism
This year's budget is rolling out a bunch of new projects to make exploring India more exciting and sustainable.
Think eco-friendly mountain trails in Himachal and Uttarakhand, turtle-watching spots in Odisha and Karnataka, and fresh birding routes at Pulicat Lake.
There's also a push to turn 15 archeological sites—like Lothal, Sarnath, and Leh Palace—into interactive destinations with walkways and info centers.
New medical hubs blending AYUSH with modern care
More than just cool travel spots, these changes mean better employment opportunities—from guides trained in collaboration with an Indian Institute of Management to content creators documenting heritage sites.
Plus, new medical hubs blending AYUSH with modern care could boost health tourism.
The big picture? A more vibrant travel scene that balances adventure with sustainability—and opens up fresh opportunities for everyone looking to work or explore in the sector.