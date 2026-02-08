Budget 2026: EPF rules overhauled to match older provident fund laws

What does it mean for you?

If you're working or planning your finances, here's what matters: employer contributions to PF, NPS, and superannuation will be capped at ₹7.5 lakh per year starting April 1, 2026—anything above that will be taxed.

Employers also get more flexibility to claim deductions if they pay PF/ESI dues on time.

The EPFO says the rationalization "will go a long way in serving the interests of its stakeholders by convergence and harmonization" and that existing differences "create confusion and give rise to avoidable litigation."