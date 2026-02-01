Budget 2026: EV batteries, solar panels get customs duty exemptions
Business
This year's budget brings some good news for anyone rooting for cleaner tech—customs duty exemptions now cover a bunch of equipment used in making lithium-ion batteries for EVs, battery storage systems, and even mobile phone batteries.
There are also new breaks on materials needed for solar glass and nuclear power projects.
Cheaper to make batteries and solar panels in India
These changes mean it'll be cheaper to make batteries and solar panels in India, which could speed up the shift to electric vehicles, boost recycling, and help more people get rooftop solar.
As Saatvik Green Energy's CEO put it, these moves should expedite clean energy adoption—making green choices more accessible (and affordable) for everyone.