Budget 2026 focuses on aquaculture, seafood exports to boost economy

EU trade deal, duty-free imports to help local shrimp exporters

The budget now allows more duty-free imports for key inputs (up to 3% of the previous fiscal year's (FY2024-25) export turnover) and plans to develop 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars, aiming to strengthen the fisheries supply chain and create jobs.

Plus, with the India-EU Free Trade Agreement recently signed (January 2026), local shrimp exporters will get easier access to European markets—welcome news after facing steep US tariffs.

These changes are set to help companies like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods stay strong despite global challenges.