Budget 2026 focuses on aquaculture, seafood exports to boost economy
This year's Union Budget is shining a spotlight on India's aquaculture industry, which already plays a huge role in the economy.
With over 5,000km of coastline and ranking third globally in fish production, India just hit a seafood export record—₹62,408 crore in fiscal year 2024-25 (FY2024-25)—thanks to strong demand from countries like the US and China.
EU trade deal, duty-free imports to help local shrimp exporters
The budget now allows more duty-free imports for key inputs (up to 3% of the previous fiscal year's (FY2024-25) export turnover) and plans to develop 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars, aiming to strengthen the fisheries supply chain and create jobs.
Plus, with the India-EU Free Trade Agreement recently signed (January 2026), local shrimp exporters will get easier access to European markets—welcome news after facing steep US tariffs.
These changes are set to help companies like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods stay strong despite global challenges.