Budget 2026: Food processing ministry gets ₹4,061cr allocation
The government just announced ₹4,061 crore for the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the new budget—a nearly 14% jump from last year.
Key schemes include PM FME (₹1,700 crore, up from ₹1,500 crore) and PLI (₹1,200 crore), and there's a push for innovation, support to small businesses, and new initiatives like higher duty-free seafood imports and programs for coconut, cashew, and cocoa.
Food processing isn't just about snacks—it fuels jobs and exports.
The sector now makes up over 20% of India's agri-food exports and employs almost 13% of organized manufacturing workers.
With over 56,000 loans given out since last year alone, these moves could mean more opportunities for young entrepreneurs, fresher ideas in food tech, and a stronger economy overall.