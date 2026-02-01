Budget 2026: For 1st time, markets open on Sunday

This rare Sunday session helps avoid wild swings when markets reopen on Monday and gives everyone a chance to respond instantly to major policy changes. Stocks like Bharat Electronics, HAL, L&T, Hindustan Zinc, and Vedanta were in focus thanks to possible shifts in defense and metals policies.

Factors to keep in mind

Normally, markets don't freak out all at once—Nifty has moved less than 0.2% on average during past Budgets.

But this year's mood is tense with global uncertainty and foreign investors pulling out; Nifty already dropped over 2% in January.

Also, Feb 1, 2026 is a settlement holiday, so shares bought today can only be sold on Tuesday, Feb 3, and BTST (Buy Today Sell Tomorrow) trades will not be allowed.