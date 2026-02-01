Budget 2026: For 1st time, markets open on Sunday
For just the second time since independence, Indian stock markets opened on a Sunday to let investors react in real time to the Union Budget.
Trading ran from 9:15am to 3:30pm right alongside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's big announcements.
Why is this Sunday session important?
This rare Sunday session helps avoid wild swings when markets reopen on Monday and gives everyone a chance to respond instantly to major policy changes.
Stocks like Bharat Electronics, HAL, L&T, Hindustan Zinc, and Vedanta were in focus thanks to possible shifts in defense and metals policies.
Factors to keep in mind
Normally, markets don't freak out all at once—Nifty has moved less than 0.2% on average during past Budgets.
But this year's mood is tense with global uncertainty and foreign investors pulling out; Nifty already dropped over 2% in January.
Also, Feb 1, 2026 is a settlement holiday, so shares bought today can only be sold on Tuesday, Feb 3, and BTST (Buy Today Sell Tomorrow) trades will not be allowed.