Budget 2026 gives F&O traders a heart attack: Here's why

STT on futures jumps from 0.02% to 0.05%

If you or your friends trade stocks or options, this change hits close to home.

The Budget proposed hiking STT on futures from 0.02% to 0.05%, and for options, taxes go up by as much as 50%.

For a ₹10 lakh turnover in futures, STT would rise from ₹200 to ₹500; if charged on both entry and exit, that would be ₹400 to ₹1,000 per round trip—so quick trades get costlier.