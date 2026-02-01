Budget 2026: India invests ₹20,000cr in carbon capture tech
India just announced a ₹20,000 crore boost for its Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) program in the 2026 budget.
The goal? Help the country hit net-zero emissions by 2070.
Over the next five years, this funding will ramp up carbon-cutting tech in industries like power, cement, steel, and chemicals.
CCUS is all about grabbing CO2 from factories and either storing it or using it in utilisation-based products—pretty cool science with real-world impact.
This new investment is part of a larger ₹38,900 crore plan funded by both government and banks. It especially targets tough-to-clean-up sectors (like steel and cement), where electrification isn't an option.
With new rules coming—like mandatory emission caps and changes to carbon credit rules—India has a long-term commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 while still growing its industry.
If you care about climate action that actually fits India's needs, this move is a big deal.