Budget 2026: Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative launched
The new Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative, announced in the Union Budget 2026, is all about giving a boost to khadi, handlooms, and handicrafts.
The plan? Connect these traditional crafts to global markets and upgrade production with better training and skills.
It's part of a bigger push for textiles through schemes like the National Fibre Scheme and SAMARTH 2.0.
Boosting local crafts and weavers
This initiative isn't just policy talk—it's set to help weavers, rural youth, small village industries, and creators in the One District One Product scheme get real opportunities.
With mega textile parks on the way, India hopes to ramp up manufacturing power and compete globally.
The goal: more jobs in villages, stronger exports, and making Indian heritage crafts future-ready—all while supporting self-reliance.