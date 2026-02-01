Budget 2026: Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative launched Business Feb 01, 2026

The new Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative, announced in the Union Budget 2026, is all about giving a boost to khadi, handlooms, and handicrafts.

The plan? Connect these traditional crafts to global markets and upgrade production with better training and skills.

It's part of a bigger push for textiles through schemes like the National Fibre Scheme and SAMARTH 2.0.