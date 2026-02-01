Budget 2026: Marine, leather, footwear industries get much-needed breather
India's latest budget is stepping up to help exporters facing tough 50% US tariffs.
The government has made it easier for marine, leather, and synthetic footwear industries to import key inputs duty-free.
Plus, marine exporters can now ship fish caught in Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) without extra duties—opening up more business opportunities.
Leather and textile exporters get a full year to finish shipments
Exporters in leather and textiles now get a full year to finish their shipments, which means less stress about penalties.
The budget also promises better freight corridors for smoother logistics.
Footwear makers get a win too: shoe uppers are now duty-free imports, helping with past shortages.
Special Economic Zones (SEZs) can sell some exports at lower duties within India—a timely move given leather and leather products shipments dipped marginally 0.23% to $3.3 billion in April-December FY26.