Budget 2026 may hit corporate investments in mutual funds Business Feb 01, 2026

The Union Budget 2026 has proposed to amend section 93(2) to disallow companies from claiming tax deductions on interest paid for loans used to invest in mutual funds.

Experts say any income from these funds would be taxed at 25% under "income from other sources," and, if the proposal is enacted, there would be no way to offset it.