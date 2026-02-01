Budget 2026: No changes in NPS
This year's budget kept the National Pension System (NPS) exactly as it is—no tweaks, no surprises.
NPS stays a voluntary, market-linked retirement plan where you pick your investment mix or let it auto-adjust with age.
What to know about NPS
If you're thinking about long-term savings or retirement, here's what matters:
last year brought new NPS options for minors and central government employees, plus relaxed withdrawal rules for non-government users.
Hopes for bigger tax breaks or extra perks didn't make the cut this time, but the system still offers flexibility and some solid employer contribution benefits.