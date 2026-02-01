Budget 2026: No tax relief for middle-class workers
The new Union Budget keeps last year's tax slabs and standard deduction the same—so, no extra savings for salaried folks this year.
The effective tax-free income cap stays at ₹12.75 lakh, and there's a small win with lower TCS (now 2%) on overseas tour packages and education/medical remittances.
Seniors still face high healthcare costs without targeted new support
If you're earning or planning your career, this means your take-home pay won't stretch further against rising prices.
Middle-class workers get no direct tax relief from inflation, and seniors still face high healthcare costs without targeted new support.
While cancer drugs now get customs duty exemptions, broader medical relief is missing, leaving many feeling overlooked by this budget.