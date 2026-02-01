Budget 2026: REITs, high-speed corridors, and more
This year's budget brings a fresh move—dedicated REITs (real estate investment trusts) will help the government turn public sector assets into steady cash for new projects.
The government is also ramping up spending, with a 9% jump in public capital expenditure to ₹12.2 lakh crore, plus a special ₹5,000 crore per City Economic Region over five years aimed at growing smaller cities.
What does it mean for you?
REITs mean more money flowing into infrastructure without selling off control of key assets—a win for both growth and stability.
The focus on high-speed corridors between Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai could spark new jobs and housing opportunities.
Plus, there are tweaks to income-tax provisions related to property and a push for homegrown construction equipment manufacturing—good news if you're eyeing future careers or investments in these sectors.