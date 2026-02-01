Budget 2026: REITs, high-speed corridors, and more

What does it mean for you?

REITs mean more money flowing into infrastructure without selling off control of key assets—a win for both growth and stability.

The focus on high-speed corridors between Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai could spark new jobs and housing opportunities.

Plus, there are tweaks to income-tax provisions related to property and a push for homegrown construction equipment manufacturing—good news if you're eyeing future careers or investments in these sectors.