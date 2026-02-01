Budget 2026: ₹10,000cr scheme to kickstart homegrown container manufacturing
Business
India's Union Budget 2026 just rolled out a ₹10,000 crore plan to kickstart homegrown container manufacturing.
Right now, global container manufacturing is dominated by China, which accounts for nearly 95% of global production, so this move is about building self-reliance and strengthening India's trade setup for the future.
Scheme could draw big investments and create jobs
Experts say the scheme could draw big investments and create jobs since container-making needs lots of hands and special steel.
It'll also connect industries like steel, logistics, and exports.
The government plans to roll this out in phases—with operational details, including eligibility and incentives, to be clarified later—to help India gradually shift from imports to making its own containers.