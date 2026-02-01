Budget 2026: ₹1,492cr allocated for Parliament
This year's Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets aside ₹1,492 crore for Parliament out of a massive ₹53.47 lakh crore total spend.
Lok Sabha gets ₹1,009 crore (covering MPs' salaries, facilities, and secretariat costs), while Rajya Sabha receives ₹482.99 crore for similar expenses.
The Vice President's office also has a small travel budget.
Funds help keep India's democracy running
These funds keep the core of India's democracy running—paying MPs and staff, supporting Sansad TV and Rajya Sabha TV broadcasts, and ensuring Parliament can oversee big-ticket spending on things like finance and defense.
With ambitious growth targets ahead, this budget helps Parliament stay on top of reforms that'll shape the country's future.