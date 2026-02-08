Budget 2026: ₹1.71 lakh crore fertilizer allocation to boost self-reliance
Business
Union Budget 2026-27 sets aside ₹1.71 lakh crore for fertilizers — a big push for self-reliance.
The government is keeping urea prices steady with a ₹1.17 lakh crore subsidy, mostly supporting homegrown production and topping up with imports as needed.
AI agri advisor to help farmers
Fertilizer subsidies are a lifeline for farmers, shielding them from wild price swings and global supply hiccups.
The Nutrient-Based Subsidy for other key fertilizers is projected at ₹54,000 crore to help keep soil healthy and crops growing strong.
Plus, the new Bharat-VISTAAR AI will give farmers smart advice on exactly how much fertilizer to use—helping protect food security and support small growers in the face of climate risks.