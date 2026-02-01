Budget 2026: ₹30,000cr India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 launched

ISM 2.0 aims to boost local chip production

Chips power everything from your phone to electric cars, and India wants a bigger slice of that pie.

With demand here set to hit nearly 10% of global use in five years, ISM 2.0 aims to cut our dependence on imports by making more chips at home.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the goal is for India to break into the world's top four chip makers by 2032—meaning more opportunities for techies, engineers, and anyone eyeing a future in electronics or defense tech.