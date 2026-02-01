Budget 2026: ₹30,000cr India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 launched
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 in this year's Union Budget—a follow-up to the big push from 2021's ₹76,000 crore ISM 1.0.
The new phase focuses on ramping up chip equipment and materials production, building homegrown tech designs, and setting up industry-led research and training centers to boost both innovation and jobs.
ISM 2.0 aims to boost local chip production
Chips power everything from your phone to electric cars, and India wants a bigger slice of that pie.
With demand here set to hit nearly 10% of global use in five years, ISM 2.0 aims to cut our dependence on imports by making more chips at home.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the goal is for India to break into the world's top four chip makers by 2032—meaning more opportunities for techies, engineers, and anyone eyeing a future in electronics or defense tech.